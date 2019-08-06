Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 25: Hrithik Roshan's film steady; close to surpassing Gully Boy

Super 30 box office collection: Film Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan continues its super business at the box office. The film is about to complete one month in the theatres, yet it hasn't lost its charm. The educational drama film has minted Rs 137.93 crore in last 24 days and is about to break Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt musical drama movie Gully Boy's lifetime box office collection, which was Rs 140.25 crore. Further, according to early estimates, the film's Day 25 (Monday) box office collection stood at around Rs 1 crore and the film is likely to earn nearly 139 crore by Monday. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Super 30 will become the sixth highest grosser of 2019, even before completing a month.



#Super30 is all set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GullyBoy... Will emerge sixth highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019 on weekdays... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 3.22 cr. Total: 137.93 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

Although Super 30 has received mixed reviews from critics, its collections have not been impacted. Additionally, due to the film's subject it has been declared tax free in several states, giving a boost to its earnings. Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician from Bihar, Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand, who rises to fame for training underprivileged children for IIT entrance examinations.

At present, Super 30 is clashing with Hollywood releases-Fast &Furious: Hobss &Shaw and The Lion King--both of which are doing well in the Indian market. However, all three new Indian releases--Judgementall Hai Kya, Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana-- have slowed down at the box office. Hrithik Roshan's film is likely to continue its hold till the much-awaited Independence Day clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.

