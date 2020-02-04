Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 338 crore worldwide; over Rs 250 crore in India

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has breached Rs 250 crore mark on its Day 23 at the box office. With this, the film has surpassed the box office collection of one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019- Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Uri has recorded a lifetime collection of nearly Rs 245 crore. Now, Tanhaji is set to surpass Kabir Singh's earnings, which accumulated Rs 278.24 crore at the box office. So far, Tanhaji has grossed roughly Rs 251.40 crore in India and Rs 338.25 crore worldwide.

According to early estimates by Box Office India, on its 24th Day, Tanhaji has earned Rs 1.50 crore. Therefore, the film has recorded net earning of Rs 253 crore, till now.

Tanhaji, which released on January 11, has remained formidable at the box office for over 20 days. The Om Raut directorial film has dampened the box office collection of Chhapaak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman. All of them were released this year in January.

According to Bollywood Hungama, so far, Chhapaak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman minted Rs 34.03 crore, Rs 25.64 crore, Rs 67.61 crore and 12.83 crore, respectively.

Besides, Tanhaji has emerged as the highest Hindi film earner in Mumbai, earning around Rs 130 crore in the financial capital. With this, Tanhaji has beaten blockbusters like Dangal, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai to reach achieve this milestone.

In Mumbai, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK accumulated Rs 1.04 crore each. However, south Indian blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion still holds the number 1 position in Mumbai with a lifetime collection of Rs 185 crore. Tanhaji has also performed phenomenally well in Gujarat, where the film amassed between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore. However, in north India, Tanhaji has only collected Rs 50 crore.

Tanhaji benchmarks:

Crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3

Rs 100 crore: Day 6

Rs 125 crore: Day 8

Rs 150 crore: Day 10

Rs 175 crore: Day 11

Rs 200 crore: Day 15

Rs 225 crore: Day 18

Rs 250 crore: Day 24

Film Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Ajay, Tanhaji also features Saif and Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

