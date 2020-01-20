Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's film gallops towards Rs 200 crore

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn's period action drama Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has raked in Rs 150 crore in just 10 days at the box office. The film, bankrolled by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, saw a 35 per cent growth in its second Sunday collection from the previous day's collection. Tanhaji raked in Rs 10.06 crore on Friday, Rs 16.36 crore on Saturday and Rs 21 crore (approx) on Sunday, taking the total second weekend collections to Rs 47.72 crore. The film has amassed Rs 183.75 crore worldwide.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Tanhaji has posted healthy numbers across India and especially done well across Mahrashtra and Saurashtra circuits. Tanhaji, which is Devgn's 100th film as an actor, has minted Rs 55.75 crore alone in Mumbai. In fact, the film co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol is set to surpass the lifetime collections of Deepika Padukone's starrer Chhapaak in Pune alone. So far, Chhapaak has earned roughly around Rs 30 crore.

Tanhaji was released with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak on January 10. While Chhapaak has been widely appreciated, the film took a beating at the box office. Chhapaak is estimated to have made around Rs 29 crore in the same 10-day period.

Film Tanhaji revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

