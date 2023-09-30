Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' smashes opening day record in advance booking in UK, beats Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Jailer and others

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming blockbuster, Leo, is likely to set the box office on fire when it hits theatres in October. Advance booking in foreign markets is now available and in full swing. Without a doubt, the film is already making history as the biggest opener in Vijay's career.

According to trade portal Sacnilk Entertainment, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has created an all-time opening day record at the UK box office for a Tamil movie. The film grossed £250,520 on its opening day, beating the previous record held by Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which grossed £250,012 on its opening day in October 2022.

'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' is the third biggest opener with £228.5K, followed by 'Jailer' with £222.8K, and 'Beast' with £203.2K on opening day.

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer tentpole has sold more than 22,000 tickets for the opening day and overall ticket sales have crossed the 30,000 mark in advance. It is expected to become the biggest Indian opener of all time in the UK, beating Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Leo is a highly anticipated film, as it is the third collaboration between Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It stars Thalapathy Vijay in the title role and Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin.

The film is set to be released in conventional and IMAX formats on October 19 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj are part of the technical crew.

Just days after the film's producers made the unfortunate decision to cancel the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay's highly awaited release Leo, the filmmakers opted to give fans a sneak peek at the second song from the soundtrack.

Anirudh Ravichander sang and composed the song, titled Badass. Fans are also given an indication of what the story of the film would include.

