The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 7: Anupam Kher’s film to enter Rs 100 cr club today

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's starrer The Kashmir Files continues to cause mayhem at the domestic box office. The film has broken several records and has solidified itself as an "All-Time Blockbuster". Going into the Holi extended weekend, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark today, March 18.

The Kashmir Files was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles, On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office.

The Kashmir Files: Day 7 Gross

Box Office Analyst Taran Adarsh stated on Friday that The Kashmir Files had joined the rank of "ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS". He added that the film is unstoppable at the box office and refuses to slow down.

Adarsh further added that the film will join the Rs 100 crore on Holi i.e. today. The film collected Rs 18.05 crore at the domestic box office on Thursday, taking its overall gross to Rs 97.30 crore.

"#TheKashmirFiles joins the ranks of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS [#Hindi films]… TRULY UNSTOPPABLE, REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN… Will cross ? 100 cr today [#Holi]... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr, Thu 18.05 cr. Total: ? 97.30 cr. #India biz," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

The Kashmir Files shatters records

In another tweet, Adarsh stated that The Kashmir Files has shattered all previous records and has established new records for a mid-range film in Week 1 of its release. He added that no mid-range Hindi film has ever before witnessed a trend like The Kashmir Files.

"#TheKashmirFiles SHATTERS ALL PREVIOUS RECORDS and ESTABLISHES NEW RECORDS [mid-range films] in Week 1… The journey - from ? 3.55 cr [Day 1] to ? 97.30 cr [Day 7] - is a NEW BENCHMARK… No mid-range #Hindi film has witnessed a trend like this, EVER," wrote Adarsh.

#TheKashmirFiles is sure to dominate in Week 2 as well, the advance bookings are ROCKING… What will be its *lifetime biz*? NO ONE CAN PREDICT RIGHT NOW… Call it a wave or a movement, the fact is, #TKF has penned a NEW CHAPTER in #Hindi film biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2022

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency of the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

