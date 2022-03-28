‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Movie races towards Rs 250 cr-mark

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files is pacing steadily towards the Rs 250 crore-mark as the movie has raked in Rs 8.75 crore on its third Sunday. The Anupam Kher-starrer film’s total collection reached Rs 228.18 crore as on Sunday. The film minted Rs 4.50 crore on its third Friday and Rs 7.60 crore on its third Saturday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files is UNSTOPPABLE on [third] Sunday… Weekend 3 *day-wise growth* is an EYE-OPENER, despite a tough opponent [RRR]… Now racing towards Rs 250 crore… [Week 3] Friday Rs 4.50 crore, Saturday [updated] Rs 7.60 crore, Sunday Rs 8.75 crore. Total: Rs 228.18 crore. India business.”

#TheKashmirFiles is UNSTOPPABLE on [third] Sun... Weekend 3 *day-wise growth* is an EYE-OPENER, despite a tough opponent [#RRR]... Now racing towards ₹ 250 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat [updated] 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 228.18 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xkh9zJO4c5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a war of words has ensued between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s remarks on The Kashmir Files and asked him to not be anti-Hindu. Sarma also said that Kejriwal has no right to humiliate the society.

The Assam CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “You make it tax-free or not, you do not have the right to humiliate and insult us. You may do whatever you want, but do not be ‘anti-Hindu’ so openly. If our Hindu society is in this condition, it is because we are more anti-Hindu within the Hindu family. Otherwise, Hindu civilization once used to show the path to the world.”

He added that while Kejriwal claims that The Kashmir Files should be uploaded on YouTube, he has also made several movies tax-free in the past. Sarma said, “Arvind Kejriwal has made several movies tax-free in Delhi. I want to ask him why did he not ask to upload those movies on YouTube? Why do you have interest only in The Kashmir Files being uploaded on YouTube?”

He also accused Kejriwal of using the Delhi assembly session “to rub salt in the wounds of Hindus” and urged him “to stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits.”

For the unversed, Kejriwal had demanded that the film should be uploaded on YouTube so that everyone is able to watch it. He said, “They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it.”

He added, “Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of this film.”

About The Kashmir Files

The film talks about the sufferings faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which eventually led to their exodus from the valley in 1990.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The film has been backed by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal and Tej Narayan Agarwal under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Also read: The Kashmir Files box office: Anupam Kher's blockbuster makes Rs 207.33 cr

Also read: RRR box office collection Day 2: Hindi-dubbed version mints Rs 23 crore