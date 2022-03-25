The Kashmir Files box office: Anupam Kher's blockbuster makes Rs 207.33 cr

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files has raked in Rs 7.20 crore on Thursday at the box office. Total collection of the film reached Rs 207.33 crore as on Thursday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film raked in Rs 10.03 crore on Wednesday, Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 12.40 crore on Monday, Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 19.15 crore on Friday.

Adarsh tweeted, “From Rs 3.55 crore on Day 1 to Rs 207.33 crore on Day 14, The Kashmir Files has packed a HISTORIC TOTAL in 2 weeks… EPIC BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 2] Friday 19.15 crore; Saturday 24.80 crore; Sunday 26.20 crore; Monday 12.40 crore; Tuesday 10.25 crore; Wednesday 10.03 crore; Thursday 7.20 crore. India business.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, also known for films like Saaransh, Pestonjee and Khosla ka Ghosla, talked about his journey from his debut film Saaransh to entering the Rs 200 crore-club of films. Kher wrote, “From Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; Once upon a time there was a Kashmiri Pandit boy called Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was Pushkar Nath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called Anupam Kher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did 522 films.”

He further notes, “Then came along a film called The Kashmir Files about the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character Pushkar Nath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible and senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu’s film is a roaring success today. From a clerk’s son to the member of the 200-crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This called the ultimate Kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files talks about the sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which led to their exodus from the Kashmir valley in 1990.

The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbli, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, Prakash Belawadi and Puneet Issar in significant roles. The latest Agnihotri directorial has been jointly backed by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal and Tej Narayan Agarwal under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

