'The Kerala Story' box office collection Day 1: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's film breaks The Kashmir Files' record, earns Rs 7.5 crore on opening day

Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story has earned Rs 7.5 crore on its opening day at the box office, as per industry estimates.

Adah Sharma-starrer has received poor reviews but the film seems to have clicked with viewers in the theatre. Industry tracker Sacnilk said that the film opened to decent numbers as compared to other Bollywood films of late, and earned around Rs 7.5 crore on Day 1.

Bollywood Hungama said the movie earned around Rs 4 crore from the three national chains, PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

The Kerala Story is one of the top five openers of 2023 in terms of its first-day box office collection. The other toppers are Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 55 crore), followed by Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.7 crore) and Bholaa (Rs 11.2 crore). The Kerala Story performed better than Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee (Rs 2.55 cr) and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada (Rs 6 cr), and The Kashmir Files (Rs 3.5 crore) on its opening day.

The Kerala Story focuses on the alleged forced conversion of young women to Islam in Kerala before inducting them into the militant Islamist outfit ISIS. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in theatres across India on May 5. The film stars Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Yogita Bihani in lead roles.

Given the buzz around the film, trade analysts are hopeful that the movie box might have a decent weekend strong overall collection. Theatre owners have reportedly added more shows of the film and its collections at the ticket counters are expected to grow over the weekend.

Review of 'The Kerala Story'

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in his review that Adah Sharma has given a brilliant performance in the movie. Kadel added Sharma’s Malayali Hindi accent was on point and her acting was top notch, especially in emotional scenes.

He further gave the film a four-star rating and backed filmmaker Sudipto Sen for “brave direction”. Kadel wrote: “The Kerala Story- 4 stars. TKS deals with one of the worst human tragedies of Modern India.”

#TheKeralaStory ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TKS deals with one of the worst human tragedies of Modern India.



HORRIFYING - DISTURBING & GUT WRENCHING tale of many girls in Kerala who were trapped by radicals & forced into the system of terrorism.



The entire portrayal & process of their… pic.twitter.com/jjFvkrSymP — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 5, 2023

Film distributor and exhibitor Rajat Lunkad said Sharma has given the performance of a lifetime and also called The Kerala Story a “thought provoking” film.

Lunkad in a tweet said: “The Kerala Story is ‘thought provoking’. It is a spine-chilling movie that makes you uncomfortable with harsh reality. Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve credit for making this film. Adah Sharma has given performance of a lifetime. The Kerala Story review- 4 stars”.

#TheKeralaStory is “𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴”



A “spine-chilling” movie that makes u uncomfortable with Harsh Reality.#VipulAmrutlalShah & #SudiptoSen deserve Credit for making this Film#AdahSharma has given performance of a lifetime.#TheKeralaStoryReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5F08eoZvQ7 — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) May 5, 2023

Verdict on The Kerala Story

The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the release of the contentious film The Kerala Story. The High Court bench comprising Justices N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias CP said the secular Kerala society will accept the movie for what it is. The court also asked the petitioners how can a movie which claims to be a fictional account create sectarianism and conflict in society. The court also sought information on the trailer of the film.

