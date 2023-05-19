The Kerala Story box office collection day 14: Sudipto Sen-directorial earns a massive Rs 170 crore so far

The Kerala Story box office numbers day 14: Sudipto Sen-directorial The Kerala Story is raking in great numbers at the box office. The Kerala Story went onto collect around Rs 6.50 crore on its second Thursday as per initial estimates. The film, mired in controversy since its trailer released, raked in Rs 81.14 crore in its first week at the theatres. The film collected Rs 12.35 crore on second Friday, Rs 19.5 crore on second Saturday, Rs 23.75 crore on second Sunday, Rs 10.30 crore on second Monday, Rs 9.65 crore on second Tuesday, Rs 7.90 crore on second Wednesday, and Rs 6.50 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film’s total collection is estimated to have reached Rs 171.09 crore on May 18, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The film will also be shown in The Netherlands, according to Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders.

Wilders shared some screenshots from the film on Twitter and wrote: “Thank you so much director Sudipto Sen for sending me a link to watch your great movie The Kerala Story. I am so happy it will be shown in cinemas in The Netherlands as well, and of course you are very welcome in the Dutch parliament!”

Thank you so much film director ⁦@sudiptoSENtlm⁩ for sending me a link to watch your great movie #TheKeralaStory. I am so happy it will be shown in cinema’s in The Netherlands as well, and of course you are very welcome in the Dutch parliament! #SaveOurDaughters pic.twitter.com/Rk4SPQRwdv — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) May 18, 2023

The Netherlands, however, is not only country where the film was released. The Kerala Story has also been released in theatres across the US, the UK, and Canada. While the film was released in the US and Canada on May 13, it hit the theatres in the UK on May 16.

Moreover, the Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the West Bengal government's order dated May 8 which suspended the screening of the film. The CJI-led bench said that the film will not work at the box office if it is bad.

The Kerala Story focuses on three women from Kerala, who are allegedly forcefully converted to Islam and recruited into the terrorist outfit ISIS. It features Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Devadarshini, and Pranay Pachauri in lead roles. While The Kerala Story has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10, it has a rating of 8.9 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

