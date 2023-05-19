'Watch the film...': 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah's plea to Mamata Banerjee 

The Kerala Story update: Vipul Amrutlal Shah, producer of controversial film The Kerala Story, has appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to watch the film. The producer urged the West Bengal CM to have a dialogue with the makers if she finds anything disturbing.

He told news agency ANI: “With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view”.

Shah further said apprehensions about a law-and-order situation are “just an excuse”. He also underlined that not one incident took place when the film was screened in Bengal for 3.5 days. Rejoiced at the Supreme Court verdict over the screening of the controversial film in West Bengal, Shah said people in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu can enjoy the film.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the screening of The Kerala Story in West Bengal. The CJI DY Chandrachud-led bench suspended the state government order dated May 8 which banned the screening of the film. The CJI-led bench said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order to ensure screening of the film. The bench further stated that if a film is bad, it won’t work at the box office.

The bench furthermore stated, “The legal provision cannot be used to put a premium on public intolerance. Otherwise, all films will find themselves in this spot”. The top court also asked the film makers to put a disclaimer on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam by 5 pm on Saturday.

The bench was hearing the petition by the producer of the film which challenged the West Bengal government’s ban on the screening of the film and Tamil Nadu theatre owners’ decision to not show the movie. It was also hearing a petition by journalist Qurban Ali which challenged the Kerala High Court order refusing a stay on the film’s release.

The Kerala Story focuses on three women from Kerala who were allegedly forcefully converted to Islam and recruited by the terror outfit ISIS. It features Adah Sharma and released in theatres on May 5.

(With agency inputs)

