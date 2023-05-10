‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma-starrer hits Rs 50 crore-mark

Sudipto Sen-directed movie ‘The Kerala Story’, which has been making headlines ever before its release, has surpassed the coveted Rs 50-crore milestone at Indian box office. The movie, starring Adah Sharma in the lead, released on May 5 in theatres amid criticism and demands for its ban in many states due to the controversial subject it tackles. However, some states have also declared it tax-free.

Bollywood trade expert Taran Adarsh, on Wednesday, said the film has earned Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday, which was Rs 1.07 crore higher than Monday’s collection. The total now has surpassed Rs 50 crore and touched Rs 56.86 crore.

“#TheKeralaStory continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr]… Day 5 [Tue] is HIGHER than Day 4 [Mon] and Day 1 [Fri], SUPERB TRENDING… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 56.86 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday.

#TheKeralaStory continues its BLOCKBUSTER RUN… Hits HALF-CENTURY [₹ 50 cr]… Day 5 [Tue] is HIGHER than Day 4 [Mon] and Day 1 [Fri], SUPERB TRENDING… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr. Total: ₹ 56.86 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/2hcXS4LN9D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2023

Industry tracker Sacnilk also said ‘The Kerala Story’ earned Rs 11 crore on Tuesday (early estimates), bringing its total collection to Rs 56.72 crore. It got a total occupancy of 29.67 per cent in the Hindi-speaking belt of the country.

The movie has been making steady progress at the box office despite its opposition. On Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee banned the screening of the movie in the state. A few multiplexes in Tamil Nadu also stopped screening following protests in a few cities including Chennai.

Ever since the trailer for ‘The Kerala Story’ was released in April, the movie was criticised for claiming that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group, ISIS. The film's director, producer and actors were criticised for fueling propaganda.

Following this, the movie's producer agreed to remove "32,000 women converted" from teaser.

Actor Adah Sharma took to Twitter and said that her movie was ‘real’ and urged everyone to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘Brides’ to know the truth. “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic)," she wrote.

Also Watch: MS Dhoni gifts number 7 jersey to Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers' crew, CSK to felicitate Bomman & Bellie at IPL match

Also read: Go First crisis: NCLT says resolution professional to take over carrier

Also read: Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: 37.25% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Also read: Karnataka elections: Disappointed with low voter turnout, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy urges people to vote

Watch: IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings vs David Warner-led Delhi Capitals, CSK vs DC, Key players, Playing XI, RCB vs MI, Highlights

Watch: The Kerala Story: Where is the controversial movie finding support and where it isn't