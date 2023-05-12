‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 7: Adah Sharma-starrer to soon hit Rs 100 crore

The Kerala Story box office numbers day 7: Adah Sharma-starrer controversial film The Kerala Story is going from strength to strength at the box office. The film will likely enter the Rs 100 crore club soon as it collected a total of Rs 80.86 crore at the ticket counters on Friday, as per early estimates. The Kerala Story collected Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day, Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on Monday, Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 12 crore on Wednesday. The film is likely to have collected around Rs 12 crore on Thursday too, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Business Today in an interaction that the film has brought audience to the theatres through word of mouth despite being based on a controversial subject. He also said the curiosity of the audience triggered by the ban in West Bengal has also helped the film’s fate at the ticket counters.

Adarsh said: “That means it will get in the audience since people want to know what it is all about. Going by the numbers so far, it will rock the box-office”.

Meanwhile, the Sudipto Sen-directorial has been made tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. A tax-free status means that the state government has waived the entertainment tax and that the tickets are available at a discounted price.

Meanwhile, veteran actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha has questioned the timing of the film’s release. He said during an interview with a media outlet, “Why this film about religious conversion at the time of elections? This timing looks a bit suspicious”.

He also expressed his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to ban the film. Sinha called Banerjee a far-sighted leader and said the state government has every right to ban the film if they feel it is dangerous for a certain class of people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday watched the film with his cabinet ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in a special screening and urged people to watch it with their daughters. Sarma tweeted after watching the film: “Today, I went to see The Kerala Story along with my Cabinet colleagues. Everyone should see this film with their daughter, it is my humble request”.

Today I went to see the #KeralaStory along with my Cabinet colleagues. Everyone should see this film with their daughter, it is my humble request. pic.twitter.com/5mzHkVHeDs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 11, 2023

The Kerala Story focuses on alleged conversion of three women from Kerala, who are then forced to join the terrorist outfit ISIS. Backed by the Commando series maker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Devadarshini in key roles.

Also read: ‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 6: Sudipto Sen’s film inches closer to Rs 70 crore mark

Also read: 'Will rock box office': The Kerala Story destined to earn Rs 100 crore despite Bengal ban

Also read: ‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma-starrer hits Rs 50 crore-mark