‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 6: Sudipto Sen’s film inches closer to Rs 70 crore mark 

The Kerala Story box office day 6: Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story is having a great run at the box office. The film, helmed by Sudipto Sen, is inching closer to the Rs 70 crore mark and has collected a total of around Rs 68.86 crore on the sixth day of its release as per early estimates. The Kerala Story raked in Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day, Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on Monday, and Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday.

The film is likely to have raked in around Rs 12 crore on Wednesday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma took to Twitter to state that the film will release internationally in 37 countries on May 12. Sharma tweeted: "Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th The Kerala Story releases internationally in 37 countries (or more)".

Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film,thank you for making it trend,thank you for loving my performance.This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) ❤️❤️ #adahsharma pic.twitter.com/XiVnvBIQPw — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday declared the film tax-free in the state. Khattar said in a tweet: “The Kerala Story has been made tax free in Haryana…”. With this, Haryana has joined states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

'The Kerala Story' has been made tax-free in Haryana, tweets CM Manohar Lal Khattar. pic.twitter.com/7ItJTiZWZJ — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday watched the film in a special screening in Nagpur. After the screening, Fadnavis said the film is “based on facts and it will expose the conspirators”.

Fadnavis tweeted: “Watched The Kerala Story, last evening in Nagpur. This is not just a story but a huge step towards awareness of how there is a conspiracy against our nation by indoctrination and brain wash, on how the women are tortured into it. it is based on facts and it will expose the conspirators”.

Watched #TheKeralaStory, last evening in #Nagpur. This is not just a story but a huge step towards awareness of how there is a conspiracy against our Nation by indoctrination and brain wash, on how the women are tortured into it. It is based on facts and it will expose the… pic.twitter.com/9bXygcsiOK — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 10, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane requested the Maharashtra government to make The Kerala Story tax free in the state.

West Bengal government, however, announced a ban on the contentious film to “maintain peace” in the state on Monday. In Tamil Nadu, the movie has not been banned by the government but was removed from theatres on May 7 after protests by Naan Thamilar Katachi saying they will break screens and theatres if the film continues to play.

The movie has been at the centre of controversy ever since its teaser claiming that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS came out. The film’s director, producer and actors were criticised for indulging in propaganda. The movie’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, also known for the 2007 film Namastey London, agreed to remove the “32,000 women converted” bit form the teaser.

The film hit the theatres on May 5 and features Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, and Siddhi Idnani in key roles.

