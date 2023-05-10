'Will rock box office': The Kerala Story destined to earn Rs 100 crore despite Bengal ban

When Taran Adarsh watched The Kerala Story on the day of its release on Friday in Mumbai, he knew the film would be a big commercial success. “The reaction from the audience was very positive and that was a clear indication,” says the well-known film critic and trade analyst. Made on a budget of around Rs 15 crore, The Kerala Story in five days, has earned close to Rs 57 crore even as West Bengal has banned it.

The film has a controversial theme and, so far, has brought in the crowds largely through word of mouth. Everyone in the trade, including Adarsh, is clear that The Kerala Story will easily hit the Rs 100 crore mark, making it a huge success. Given its low budget, limited spend on promotion and no big-ticket stars, it becomes even more interesting. The film’s box-office collection has already drawn comparisons with The Kashmir Files, released last March, again on budget of Rs 15-20 crore. In the domestic market, it had a box-office collection of Rs 252 crore and another Rs 90 crore overseas, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

Of course, a controversial theme always does not work. Amod Mehra, trade analyst, is clear that no filmmaker starts with a premise. “The idea is to make a film that the audience will like,” he says. Citing releases from the past like Bombay, Bandit Queen and Parzania, his view is that the reward is always for good content. “To assume a film will work because it is controversial is incorrect.”

In the case of The Kerala Story, the curiosity factor has helped. “That means it will get in the audience since people want to know what it is all about. Going by the numbers so far, it will rock the box-office,” thinks Adarsh. If West Bengal has banned it, other states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have made it tax-free. That could well lead to more people coming to watch it. Going by the looks of it, The Kerala Story is on its way to striking paydirt at the box-office.

