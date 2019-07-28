The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 10: Disney's movie roars; to make Rs 100 crore today

The Lion King has proven itself to be the champion at the box office. On its second Saturday the movie made Rs 11.56 crore, which is miles ahead of fresh releases like Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala. The Lion King's box office collection has touched Rs 98.48 crore. It is sure to make Rs 100 crore by the end of the day.

With Rs 54.58 crore, the Lion King's box office collection in the opening weekend is the third highest opening weekend for any Hollywood movie in the country. The other two are the Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame made Rs 158.65 crore and Infinity War made Rs 94.30 crore.

The latest offering by Disney is an all-time classic, loved by audiences across ages. On its release, The Lion King was faced with strong competition from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Despite the competition, The Lion King sustained its strong collections because of its content. Children who want to watch the movie are being accompanied by adults, boosting the sales of tickets.

Additionally, the buzz around Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, who has voiced Simba, has kept the discussion around The Lion King alive.

The Lion King revolves around the life of Simba, a cub, who is manipulated to leave the kingdom after Scar orchestrates the death of King Mufasa to usurp the throne. Simba returns to the kingdom to take back what is rightfully his.

The English version of The Lion King stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyonce, while Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan star in the Hindi version.

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's film unshakeable despite new releases

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana-Rajkummar's film has a dismal opening