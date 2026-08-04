Till death do us part gets a sci-fi makeover: Dubai's viral robot Bu Sunaidah announces 'wedding' to fellow robot Moza, leaving the internet amused & divided

Photos shared on Bu Sunaidah's official Instagram account show what appears to be a wedding ceremony, with Moza, a Unitree G1 humanoid robot, dressed in a black abaya with gold trim and standing between two men in traditional Emirati kanduras.

The caption, posted in Arabic with an English translation, began with praise to God before announcing that it had "married the most beautiful robot, named Moza," and thanked family and friends who had shared in the celebration.

Before you wonder whether robots can legally get married, the answer is no. The ceremony was not a legal or religious marriage but a piece of social media content created by the company behind Bu Sunaidah to entertain audiences and showcase the robot's growing online personality.

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The post quickly became one of the robot's biggest viral moments, attracting more than 41,000 likes, over 2,300 comments and around 109,000 shares within just three days.

The reactions were predictably split. While many users treated the wedding as a light-hearted marketing stunt, others questioned whether using marriage as content blurred the line between technology and cultural or religious traditions.

Who is Bu Sunaidah?

Bu Sunaidah is a Unitree G1 humanoid robot, a commercially available machine designed for research, education and interactive demonstrations. It has become a familiar face in the UAE through videos celebrating Emirati culture, traditions and public events, according to a report by The Gulf News.

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Developed by SS Lootah Group, the robot has frequently appeared alongside the company's head, Yousif Lootah.

Its popularity soared after it was seen with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum near Emirates Towers. Since then, it has become a regular attraction at major public events, including the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi in June.

It has gone viral before

This is not the first time Bu Sunaidah has sparked debate online.

In June, videos showing the robot apparently joining worshippers for Eid prayers at a Dubai mosque divided opinion. Some viewers praised the blend of innovation and tradition, while others questioned whether robots belonged in places of worship.

The discussion intensified after another video showing the robot performing the adhan crossed 1.3 million views, prompting some users to speculate whether robots could one day replace imams.

The latest wedding-themed post has reopened similar conversations. Marriage in the UAE is both a legal contract and, for Muslims, a religious one. Some social media users argued that staging a robot wedding without a disclaimer could blur the line between entertainment and religious or cultural symbolism. The account has not responded to those concerns.

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Not Dubai's first robot wedding

Despite claims in the comments, this is not the first robot-themed wedding to grab attention in Dubai.

Last year, Iraqi tech influencer Ali Assem staged a mock wedding to ChatGPT near the Burj Khalifa, complete with a robot bride in a white gown, robot guests, a wedding cake and a mock marriage contract. He described it as "the first marriage with no arguments," and the stunt also drew mixed reactions online.

Even earlier, in 2018, an Emirati couple formalised their actual marriage contract using a robot at the Service 1 Centre in Emirates Towers. The ceremony was conducted via video conference with a Dubai Court judge and the families, making it a real marriage that incorporated technology rather than a social media stunt.