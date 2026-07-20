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'The Odyssey' box office collection day 3: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹2,540 cr globally, ₹70 cr in India

'The Odyssey' box office collection day 3: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹2,540 cr globally, ₹70 cr in India

The mythological action-adventure, headlined by Matt Damon as Odysseus, has now registered Christopher Nolan's biggest opening weekend in India

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026 11:39 AM IST
'The Odyssey' box office collection day 3: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹2,540 cr globally, ₹70 cr in IndiaChristopher Nolan's The Odyssey is delivering stellar performance

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is delivering stellar performance at the Indian box office, continuing its impressive theatrical run over the opening weekend. After a record-breaking start and strong second-day growth, the epic fantasy added another ₹21.90 crore (net) on its third day, taking its three-day India net collection to ₹73.19 crore.

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The mythological action-adventure, headlined by Matt Damon as Odysseus, has now registered Christopher Nolan's biggest opening weekend in India, surpassing the opening numbers of his previous releases, including Oppenheimer.

READ THIS: Going to watch The Odyssey? Read these 10 facts about Homer's epic before you enter the theatre

Weekend collections 

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned an estimated ₹21.90 crore net on Sunday, following a record opening day and an even stronger second day. The film has benefited from exceptional occupancy in IMAX and premium large-format screens, where tickets have remained in high demand since release.

The film was screened across 9,195 shows in India on Day 3, reflecting its massive nationwide release and sustained audience interest.

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Biggest Nolan opening in India

With a three-day total of ₹73.19 crore, The Odyssey has rewritten the record books for Christopher Nolan in the Indian market. The English version continues to dominate collections, while dubbed versions have also contributed to the film's impressive overall performance.

Trade analysts attribute the film's strong run to positive word-of-mouth, bookings and overwhelming demand for premium cinema experiences, particularly IMAX screenings.

Global box office 

The success isn't limited to India. Worldwide, The Odyssey has opened to $264.1 million (around ₹2,500 crore) during its debut weekend, making it one of the biggest global openings of Nolan's career. The film earned $124.5 million in North America and $139.6 million from international markets, comfortably exceeding industry expectations.

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ALSO READ: Going to watch 'The Odyssey'? Here's how to compare IMAX, Dolby, 70mm and more before booking tickets

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Jon Bernthal, the film has received strong reviews from both critics and audiences.

₹100-crore mark    

With no major Hollywood release posing immediate competition and weekday bookings remaining healthy, The Odyssey appears well on course to cross the ₹100-crore mark in India in the coming days. If the momentum continues, Nolan's latest spectacle could emerge as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year in the country.

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Published on: Jul 20, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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