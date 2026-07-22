'The Odyssey' box office collection day 5: Christopher Nolan's epic film tops ₹90 crore in India; crosses ₹3,000 crore globally

It's official: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is the movie everyone's talking about right now. Since its release, theatres have been running packed shows around the clock, tickets are selling out days in advance, and social media is flooded with reactions from audiences walking out stunned. Here's why this film has turned into the box office event of the year — and why theatres simply can't keep up with the demand.

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DO CHECKOUT | 'The Odyssey' box office collection day 4: Christopher Nolan's epic eyes ₹100 crore in India; nears ₹2,700 crore globally

The Odyssey India box office

The latest Nolan directorial is all set to reach the ₹100 crore mark in India. Featuring Matt Damon in the lead role, the film saw a slight growth in its daily India box office collections on Tuesday.

The Odyssey made ₹17.40 crore on its first Friday, ₹22 crore on its first Saturday, ₹21.90 crore on its first Sunday, ₹8 crore on its first Monday, and ₹8.35 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, the film's total India gross collection reached ₹92.63 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 21.67% on July 21, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 29.44%.

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The Odyssey global box office

The film has made a total of ₹1,500 crore at its overseas box office, Sacnilk reported. At the global box office, the Christopher Nolan film has made roughly $311.55 million (₹3,000 crore) so far. At the North American market, the film made $124.5 million in its opening weekend, $18.67 million on its first Monday, and around $20 million on Tuesday.

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Why did The Odyssey work so well at ticket counters?

The Odyssey story, cast

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Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey by Homer. Set after the Trojan War, the film follows King Odysseus, who faces an arduous voyage back to Ithaca and meets mythical creatures along the way.

Besides Matt Damon, the film features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, and Charlize Theron in significant roles.