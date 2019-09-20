The Zoya Factor vs Prassthanam vs Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Prediction: disappointing opening for the films

On Friday, box office is witnessing a three-way clash between films The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas . All three of them will be competing against Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Deam Girl, which released on September 13 and Sushant Singh Rajput's blockbuster Chhichhore, released on September 6.

The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, is an adaption of Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and narrated by Shah Rukh Khan. In this comedy film, Sonam Kapoor is seen as a lucky charm for 2011 cricket World Cup. Dulquer is featured as captain of Indian cricket team. The film has received U certificate from Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty and Aarrti Shetty

Another film Prassthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt, is a political drama directed by Deva Katta. The film features Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur in key roles. Prassthanam is the remake of 2010 Telugu hit having the same name. It is produced by Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt.

Third film which is releasing this Friday is Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. In this romantic drama, Sunny Deol has debuted as a director and has launched his son Karan Deol in Bollywood opposite Sahher Bammba.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, each of these film will open around Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 crore. Prasstahnam's action-related content might entertain the masses, The Zoya Factor, which is a niche upmarket film will cater to multiplex audience , and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will majorly target youth, Johar added.

