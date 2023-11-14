‘Tiger 3’ becomes Salman Khan's 17th film to enter Rs 100-cr Hindi net club

Tiger 3 has become Salman Khan's 17th film to enter the 100 crore Hindi net club in India. It achieved this feat in just two days, making it one of the fastest films to do so.

The film has been praised for its action sequences, performances, and production values. It is also the third installment in the Tiger franchise, which is one of the most popular franchises in India.

After a strong first two days at the box office, the film garnered an estimated net collection of Rs 102.02 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Salman earned his first 100-crore film with the release of 'Dabangg' in 2010.

The film has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just two days of release. The film collected around Rs 95.23 crore on its release day and Rs 88.16 crore on its second day, taking the film's total box office collections reached Rs 183.39 crore globally.

Salman Khan leads the list of actors and actresses with 100 crore Club films with Tiger 3. Previously, he and Akshay Kumar were tied with 16 films in this category each.

Released in celebration of Diwali on November 12, the film recorded an impressive Rs 43 crore in Hindi net collections on its first day. The excitement around the film, unlike usual weekend booms, didn't falter on Monday, with the movie continuing its reign and cashing in an even larger Rs 58 crore in Hindi net collections.

The movie has shown fierce performance in its initial two days. In a mesmerizing action-packed spectacle, Tiger 3 has clawed its way to the top, amassing a jaw-dropping Rs 101 crore in total earnings.

Continuing the legacy of the YRF Spy Universe comprising Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, comes the fifth instalment, Tiger 3. Steered by the director Maneesh Sharma, the narrative picks up from the events that unfolded in Tiger Zinda Hai. The plot twists into a revenge-filled thriller as Tiger and Zoya, played by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif respectively, are framed for treason by a vengeful ex-ISI agent. The duo is then interweaved into a fateful mission to clear their names.

The film has secured a solid IMDb rating of 7.7/10. Aside from Khan and Kaif, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles. The star power of Tiger 3 is further bolstered by cameo appearances from Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana.

Here is a list of Salman Khan's movies that have crossed the 100 crore mark:

1. Tiger 3 - Rs 101 Crore

2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - 110.94 Crore

3. Dabangg 3 - 146.23 Crore

4. Bharat - 212.03 Crore

5. Race 3 - 169.5 Crore

6. Tiger Zinda Hai - 339.16 Crore

7. Tubelight - 119.26 Crore

8. Sultan - 300.45 Crore

9. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 210.16 Crore

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 320.34 Crore

11. Kick - 231.85 Crore

12. Jai Ho - 117.2 Crore

13. Dabangg 2 - 155 Crore

14. Ek Tha Tiger - 198.78 Crore

15. Bodyguard - 148.52 Crore

16. Ready - 120.9 Crore

17. Dabangg - 140.22 Crore

