'Tiger 3' box office collection day 1: Salman Khan's film sees bumper Diwali 2023, collects around Rs 45 crore

'Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 is off to a great start at the box office. The film saw a mega Diwali 2023 box office opening as it collected a total of around Rs 44.50 crore on its opening day. Of this, the film collected Rs 43.20 crore from its Hindi version, Rs 1.15 crore from its Telugu version, and Rs 0.15 crore from its Tamil version.

Out of the Rs 44.50 crore made on the first day, the film made a total of Rs 10.85 crore across national multiplex chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—respectively. While tickets worth Rs 8.75 crore were sold at PVR Inox, tickets worth Rs 2.10 crore were sold at Cinepolis, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film witnessed an overall 41.32 per cent occupancy across its Hindi 2D shows on Sunday. Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bhopal were the top contributors. Tiger 3 had an overall 41.44 per cent across its Hindi IMAX shows on Sunday with Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, and NCR being the significant contributors.

Tiger 3’s Hindi 4DX shows logged an overall 61.84 per cent occupancy whereas its Hindi ICE shows recorded an overall 37.59 per cent occupancy on Sunday. The film’s Telugu and Tamil shows logged occupancy of 34.19 per cent and 23.87 per cent occupancy on Diwali, as per Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. Theatres in Mumbai have begun midnight shows of Tiger 3 from Sunday given the unprecedented demand from Salman Khan fans and audiences.

The film, however, has logged the third highest advance booking gross for the second day since irs release that any Bollywood movie has made in 2023 so far. Tiger 3 sold tickets worth Rs 17.30 crore in its advance bookings and is behind movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.

Pathaan and Jawan logged advance booking worth Rs 32.10 crore and Rs 21.62 crore respectively. Tiger 3 has surpassed the advance booking numbers of Prabhas’ Adipurush and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Adipurush and Gadar 2 recorded an advance booking worth Rs 16.89 crore and Rs 16.80 crore respectively.

Tiger 3 has received glowing reviews from critics and fans alike. Film critic Taran Adarsh said in his review on X (formerly Twitter) that the film is “the biggest dhamaka you can expect this Diwali” while adding that the film has an excellent second half and superb cameos. “Katrina Kaif is in superb form and her action sequences in particular will bowl you over… Emraan Hashmi is all fire and acid, the antagonist packs a punch with a knockout performance,” Adarsh further said.

One of the fans of the superstar said that Salman Khan is all set to give Yash Raj Films his first Rs 600 crore blockbuster with Tiger 3. "Just Watching #Tiger3. Box Office Tsunami incoming. #Tiger3Review: BLOCKBUSTER; Rating:- 5 star; Never underestimate Megastar Salman Khan when it comes to Box Office. #SalmanKhan is all set to give #YRF his first 600cr films with Tiger 3," the fan wrote on X.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe of films and follows the developments of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra and Revathi in key roles.

