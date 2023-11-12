'Tiger 3' X review: Fans call Salman Khan-starrer a 'blockbuster', predict over Rs 600 crore box office collections

‘Tiger 3’ audience review: The much-awaited Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer-Tiger 3 finally hit the big screen on Sunday (November 12), amid Diwali celebrations across the country. The third installment of the Yash Raj films Tiger franchise is receiving tremendous response from moviegoers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Movie watchers are loving Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' film. In addition, there is a different level of craze among the audiences for Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as 'Pathaan' in the movie. "Just look at the craze of this "cameo" Hamara Pathaan in Andhra Pradesh Kadapa theatre turns in to stadium Bhai screen he nhi dikhai de raha that," wrote on of fans on X.

Just look at the craze of this "cameo" Hamara Pathaan in Andhra Pradesh Kadapa theatre turns in to stadium Bhai screen he nhi dikhai de raha tha 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥#Pathaan #Tiger3Review #EmraanHashmi #YRFSpyUniverse #ShahRuhKhan #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/UiEyKwi0KB — Kadapa srkian (@ShaikThoufiq11) November 12, 2023

“Tiger 3 sare SPY MOVIES KA BAAP HAI, I have come from Lohardaga, which is at a distance of 70 km, to watch #SalmanKhan bhai; I am his biggest fan,” said one of Khan's fans coming out of the theatre after watching the film.

Latest : Audience reaction on #Tiger3 movie From Ranchi 🔥💥



Tiger 3 sare SPY MOVIES KA BAAP HAI, "I have come from Lohardaga, which is at a distance of 70 km, to watch #SalmanKhan bhai, I am his biggest fan. 🔥 💥#Tiger3Review

pic.twitter.com/vJftKZFuk8 — 𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 (@BloodyRahul) November 12, 2023

Several videos from different locations were shared on X, where moviegoers can be seen lining up to buy tickets to watch the film. News agency ANI shared a video from Jharkhand, which shows a long queue of fans outside a cinema hall in Ranchi to buy Tiger 3.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: A long queue was witnessed outside a cinema hall in Ranchi as Tiger 3 releases today. pic.twitter.com/CTh5FG3D4M — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Salman Khan proved once again that he is the undisputed king of Bollywood, said one fan. "Just Watching #Tiger3. Box Office Tsunami incoming. #Tiger3Review: BLOCKBUSTER; Rating:- 5 star; Never underestimate Megastar Salman Khan when it comes to Box Office. #SalmanKhan is all set to give #YRF his first 600cr films with Tiger 3."

Just Watching #Tiger3 🥵🔥

Box Office Tsunami incoming. 🌪️ 🔥🔥#Tiger3Review : BLOCKBUSTER 🥵

Rating:- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Salman Khan proves once again he is the undisputed king of Bollywood 🔥🔥

Never underestimate Megastar Salman Khan when it comes to Box Office. 🔥🔥#SalmanKhan is… pic.twitter.com/YZQEawGTft — 𝑺𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒕 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒑𝒖𝒕 (@BeingSumit007) November 12, 2023

The fan said that emotional scenes will make you very emotional for all. "Action scenes are top-notch and best ever in the Indian cinema. #KatrinaKaif Towel fight Scene gonna Blow Your Mind...Katrina Kaif is in superb form and her action sequences in particular will bowl you over… #EmraanHashmi is all fire and acid, the antagonist packs a punch with a knockout performance," the person said.

Meanwhile, as per the early estimates of the entertainment website Sacnilk, Tiger 3 is expected to earn Rs 40 crore on its first day across India.

The Tiger 3 follows 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan' in the YRF Spy Universe. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 will also see Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Anant Vidhaat, and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles.

Also read: Diwali 2023: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ hits theatres today; here’s how Bhaijaan’s releases on the festival have fared so far