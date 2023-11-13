'This is dangerous,' says Salman Khan on 'Tiger 3' firecrackers incident; Malegaon Police registers FIR

Actor Salman Khan on Monday urged his fans to enjoy his Diwali release "Tiger 3", which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, without putting people at risk after videos of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of the film went viral on social media.

During a show of the film, a group of fans burst firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in the Malegaon Chhavni area in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday night, causing panic among moviegoers, according to police.

Salman criticised the incident in a post on X platform (formerly Twitter).

''I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe,'' Salman wrote.

The police are in the process of registering an offence under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The identity of the accused persons is yet to be established, he said.

Aniket Bharati, ASP, Malegaon, said, "Yesterday, some people burst firecrackers during the screening of the film Tiger 3. I appeal on behalf of the police that no one should do such things. Mohan Theatre has also been given notice, asking them to take precautionary measures. If there is some mistake happening from their side, strict action will be taken against them."

Rakesh Pande, the theatre owner, said, "All the shows were full from the morning. There was a lot of audience. In the last show, we checked the people with the help of security guards. We double-checked everyone, but we are unable to understand how this happened. We were sitting outside. Nearly two hours after the film screening started, suddenly we heard the noises of firecrackers. We went inside and saw that someone had burst firecrackers. I requested the audience not to do this as it can harm anyone. They assured me not to do anything. After that, nothing happened till the film ended. FIR has been registered. No damage has taken place."

Meanwhile, "Tiger 3" has amassed Rs 44.50 crore in the net box office collections on its first day, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Monday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a press note, the makers said ''Tiger 3'' collected Rs 43 crore in Hindi and Rs 1.50 crore in dubbed versions, taking the box office total to Rs 44.50 crore.

YRF claimed the film had the ''highest grossing Diwali Day in the history of Hindi cinema''. It is a sequel to the 2017 film ''Tiger Zinda Hai''. The advance booking for the film opened on November 5.

The production banner also said ''Tiger 3'' received ''the biggest opening day'' for a Salman film as well as of a movie in the ''Tiger'' franchise.

Set after the events of ''Pathaan'', ''Tiger 3'' sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

