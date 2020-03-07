Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 off to flying start; earns Rs 20 crore on Day 1

Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3 raked in Rs 20 crore on the first day at the ticket window, suggest early estimates. The Tiger Shroff starrer action film, released across 5,500 screens globally, is Shroff's biggest opener to date, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Evening shows and mass belts have registered excellent occupancy at 50-60 per cent and 65-70 per cent, said film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. However, trade analysts believe that coronavirus scare could dent the box office collections of the Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios backed action film. Notably, the IIFA Awards 2020 and the release of the upcoming James Bond film 'NO Time to Die ' have also been postponed due to the COVID-19 scare.

Baaghi 3 is the third film of the Baaghi franchise. The action film features Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana also feature in pivotal roles. The Ahmed Khan directorial is interestingly the first film that will feature Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff together. Jackie portrays the role of Tiger's father in the film. Disha Patani also features in the film in a special number.

Adarsh gave the film a rating of three and a half stars. He said that Baaghi 3 was a "well-packaged mass entertainer". He called the action scenes of the films its biggest selling point.

