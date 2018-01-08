Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns Rs 427.55 crore worldwide

Most of Salman Khan's recent movies have gone on to become blockbuster hits. Irrespective of when it releases, theatres running the superstar's movie receive an unparalleled footfall. The same has been the case with his latest movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. Moreover, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of Kabir Khan's blockbuster hit, Ek Tha Tiger, so it was bound to see packed theatres. The leads of Ek Tha Tiger - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - reprise their roles as RAW agent, Tiger and ISI agent, Zoya in the second instalment.



Salman Khan, who is known for his larger-than-life characters and movies delivered this time as well with this big-budgeted, action-packed, masala movie, with the makers of the movie managing to please the critics and the audience alike. On its opening day itself, the movie had collected Rs 34.10 crore and on its first Sunday, it collected Rs 45.53 crore becoming the highest single-day grosser of any Salman Khan movie - a big feat considering he has movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and the Dabangg series under his name.

As mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai collected a commendable Rs 8.27 crore on its third Sunday taking its total collection in India to Rs 309.16 crore.

#TigerZindaHai has a SMASHING third Sunday... All set to be Salman Khan's HIGHEST GROSSER... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr. Total: 309.16 cr. India biz. #TZH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...

Week 1: 206.04 cr

Week 2: 85.51 cr

Weekend 3: 17.61 cr

Total: 309.16 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

#TigerZindaHai is racing towards $ 20 million in the international arena... Overseas total after Weekend 3: $ 18.64 mn [ 118.39 cr]...

USA-Canada: $ 5.568 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 6.410 mn

UK: $ 2.144 mn

RoW: $ 4.518 mn

Few cinemas yet to report. #TZH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018

Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 206.04 on its first week, Rs 85.51 crore on its second week and Rs 17.61 crore on its third week.In three weeks, Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 118.39 crore worldwide, including UK, USA, Canada and UAE.The worldwide collection of Tiger Zinda Hai has reached Rs 427.55 crore so far.

Tiger Zinda Hai's collection has ushered the new year in a very positive note for Bollywood, a relief from 2017 that was quite disastrous for the Hindi film industry.

Ali Abbas Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad, along with Khan and Kaif. The movie revolves around the two agents trying to rescue 25 abducted nurses from a terrorist group in Iraq.