Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's film fails to overtake Gully Boy

Total Dhamaal failed to overtake the first four day collections of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. While Zoya Akhtar's directorial film that was released on Thursday, Valentine's Day, had earned Rs 72.45 crore, director Indra Kumar's adventure-comedy movie has grossed Rs 72.25 crore. Total Dhamaal features big Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi as its leading cast.

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 3, which is the third film in the Dhamaal series after Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal, had however, surpassed Gully Boy's first three days collection at the domestic box office in the same time period.

Also Read: Tamilrockers: Total Dhamaal full movie leaked online within days of release

According to trade guru, Taran Adarsh's tweet, Indra Kumar's film raked in Rs 9.85 crore on Monday, making a total earning of Rs 62.40 crore at the ticket window. Total Dhamaal managed to earn Rs 16.50 crore on Friday, Rs 20.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.50 crore on Sunday. The movie, made on a budget of nearly Rs 105 crore, is expected to surpass Rs 90 crore milestone at the box office this week.

#TotalDhamaal puts up a winning total on Day 4 [Mon]... Mass pockets/single screens are exceptional... Metros/plexes are healthy... Eyes 90 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr. Total: 72.25 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Along with a list of bigwigs, Total Dhamaal also features actors like Jaaved Jaaffery, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Patkar, Johny Lever, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sudesh Lahiri. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's movie also sees the collaboration of Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor after eighteen years gap. They were last seen together in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2001 release, Lajja.

Fox Star Studios have partnered with Ajay Devgn's FFilms to produce Total Dhamaal. Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films have also contributed to the movie as the co-producers.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's film earns Rs 36.90 crore

Also Read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite mixed reviews, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film earns 16.50 crore