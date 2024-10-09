'Vettaiyan' advance booking day 1: Rajinikanth's film scores past Rs 10 crore in India, may soon cross Stree 2

Rajinikanth or Thalaiva's upcoming film Vettaiyan The Hunter has seen great advance bookings for day 1 as the film crossed Rs 10 crore across India.

Vettaiyan made Rs 9.65 crore in its advance bookings for opening day for its Tamil shows. The film's Telugu shows made Rs 66.70 lakh whereas the Hindi shows made Rs 79,721. With this, Vettaiyan's total advance booking collections stood at Rs 10.33 crore.

Among the cities, Chennai saw the highest advance booking at Rs 4.33 crore. Chennai was followed by Bengaluru and Coimbatore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Among states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were among the top 5 centres. Vettaiyan sold tickets worth Rs 6.45 crore in Tamil Nadu, the highest among the country.

On BookMyShow, the film's advance booking for day 1 has neared 450,000. With this, Thalaiva is eyeing a big opening after his previous release Jailer.

Commenting on the film's advance booking business, veteran film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said: "Vettaiyan gets ready for a big tentpole release as the pre-release buzz is good and should rock the pooja weekend!"

With this, Vettaiyan is still behind the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree 2. Stree 2 made a total of Rs 23.36 crore in its advance bookings for day 1 across India.

Vettaiyan brings together Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan together on the silver screen after more than three decades. The two veterans were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film focuses on a maverick police officer with a disregard for rules as he confronts absolute lawlessness. The film features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in significant roles.

Vettaiyan The Hunter will hit theatres worldwide on October 10, a day ahead of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra. Jigra is scheduled to hit the silver screen on October 11.