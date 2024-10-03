Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2', Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' feature in Letterboxd's list of top 25 horror films of 2024

Horror has been the flavour of Indian cinema in 2024, with Mammooty's Bramayugam and Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 creating waves due to their storylines being rooted in rustic settings. Besides critical acclaim, both these films have fared well at the box office as well due to the positive word of mouth from the audience.

Related Articles

These films have now gained further recognition as they made it to the top 25 horror films of 2024 list released by online social catalogue for films Letterboxd. Bramayugam has received the second spot whereas Stree 2 has got the 23rd rank.

As per Letterboxd, this list will be updated on a monthly basis till early 2025 and the films have been ranked on the basis of average member ratings. The list includes only feature-length films which have had their national release in any country in 2024. Festival films have not been included in this list.

Stree 2 box office, IMDb rating

The film has had a stellar run at the box office, both in India and globally. The horror comedy has collected Rs 617.56 crore during its lifetime at the India box office.

Stree 2 has raked in a total of Rs 863.41 crore during its run at the worldwide box office. With this, Rajkummar Rao's latest film has become the highest grossing Bollywood movie as it surpassed the likes of Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal and Jawan.

The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10 and is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Bramayugam box office, IMDb rating

The Mammootty-starrer horror comedy is among the top 10 highest grossing Malayalam films of 2024. The film raked in a total of Rs 26.92 crore at the domestic box office and went onto make Rs 58.2 crore worldwide. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10 and is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

Stree 2 story, cast

Directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Maddock Films, the film is the official sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The film follows Vicky and his friends as they try to rid the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's terror.

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.

Bramayugam story, cast

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film focuses on a folk singer of the Pannan caste, who has a fateful encounter while escaping slavery. This encounter leads him to discover an ancient traditional mansion, altering his destiny forever.

The horror flick features Mammooty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari, Aluva Sheeba Sebastian, and Akash Chandran in pivotal roles.