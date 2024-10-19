'Vettaiyan' box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth's film struggles in second week despite a strong opening

Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, has entered its second weekend at the box office amidst a notable decline in ticket sales. The investigative action drama garnered approximately Rs 2.65 crore nett on its second Friday, leading to a total domestic collection of around Rs 124.80 crore nett after nine days, according to trade website Sacnilk.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film enjoyed a strong debut during the extended Dussehra weekend, raking in Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day in India. However, contrary to expectations for a Rajinikanth blockbuster—where collections typically rise after the opening weekend—Vettaiyan experienced a steady decrease in box office earnings throughout its run.

A detailed breakdown of the box office earnings reveals the following nett collection in India over the past nine days:

- Thursday: Rs 31.7 crore

- Friday: Rs 24 crore

- Saturday: Rs 26.75 crore

- Sunday: Rs 22.3 crore

- Monday: Rs 5.6 crore

- Tuesday: Rs 4.3 crore

- Wednesday: Rs 4.3 crore

- Thursday: Rs 3.2 crore

- Friday: Rs 2.65 crore

The film, which also features prominent actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahad Faasil, concluded its first week with total earnings of Rs 122.15 crore nett in India, of which Rs 105.07 crore came from the Tamil version and Rs 13.58 crore from the Telugu version.

On a global front, the film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally within 8 days of its release, cementing Rajinikanth's star power.

Vettaiyan raked in Rs 77.90 crore on its opening day, Rs 45.26 crore on its day 2, Rs 47.87 crore on its day 3, Rs 41.32 crore on its day 4, Rs 27.80 crore on its day 5, Rs 24.16 crore on its day 6, Rs 20.58 crore on its day 7, and Rs 17.23 crore on its day 8.

Looking ahead, the creators of Vettaiyan are already planning a prequel. During a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, director Gnanavel expressed his desire to further explore the theme of police encounter killings, which deeply resonate with him.

"I'm more interested in developing a prequel that could dive deeper into Athiyan's journey. This adds layers to the existing story," he stated over a Zoom call. He emphasized that the film seeks to challenge perceptions of whether these encounters are justified or fabricated, highlighting the complex issues that often lurk beneath the surface.

Vettaiyan was released in theatres worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on October 10.