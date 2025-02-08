Vidaamuyarchi box office collection Day 2: Thunivu’s shadow looms as Ajith-starrer falls 66%

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi experienced a sharp decline in its box office performance on day two, with Sacnilk reporting a net collection of ₹8.75 crore in India. This represents a 66% drop from its ₹26 crore opening day earnings, highlighting the film’s struggle to sustain momentum despite initial buzz.

Related Articles

In comparison to Ajith’s recent films, Vidaamuyarchi had an impressive Tamil Nadu opening, surpassing Thunivu’s ₹28.6 crore debut but falling short of Valimai’s ₹31.7 crore.

However, its day two performance contrasts sharply, as it outperformed Thunivu’s ₹6.12 crore while maintaining a downward trend common in Ajith’s action films.

The film also faces competition from other releases like Thandel and Badass Ravikumar. While Thandel recorded ₹10 crore on its opening day and ₹8.74 crore on day two, Vidaamuyarchi narrowly held a lead. Meanwhile, Badass Ravikumar failed to pose a significant challenge with its modest earnings.

Critics have described Vidaamuyarchi as a bold departure for Ajith, with director Magizh Thirumeni receiving praise for prioritizing storytelling over commercial tropes. Lauded as a “Hollywood-level thriller,” the film’s intense pacing and Ajith’s understated performance have impressed many. However, its slow-burn first half and predictable plot drew mixed reviews, particularly from fans expecting traditional mass-hero elements.

Vignesh Shivan praised the film on social media, stating, “#vidaamuyarchi such an intense thriller! Like solving a puzzle, keeps you hooked from the first to the last frame!! AK sir’s screen presence, his suave carries the entire film on his shoulders! … So genuine and yet u can’t stop whistling Everytime he walks with some scintillating score from the king @anirudhofficial!”

With a reported budget of ₹225–300 crore, Vidaamuyarchi’s future hinges on its weekend performance and overseas markets, which have shown early promise. While its sharp weekday drop raises concerns, the film remains an ambitious experiment in Ajith’s filmography, one that challenges his mass-hero persona.