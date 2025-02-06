'Vidaamuyarchi' Twitter review: 'Ajith in top form', say netizens on Magizh Thirumeni-directorial

Tamil actor Ajith's much anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi hit theatres today amid excitement from fans and moviegoers alike. Soon after the film's first day first shows were over, netizens could not wait to share their takes on Ajith's latest cinematic outing after the 2023 film Thunivu.

Moviegoers and Ajith's fans hailed the film as the actor's comeback. They were also wowed by Anirudh Ravichander's music for the thriller film.

"Vidaamuyarchi is a high-octane thriller with Ajith Kumar in top form. Magizh Thirumeni's direction is sharp, and Anirudh's music amps up the excitement. A must-watch for fans," a user said.

"This isn’t a typical mass masala movie. Very serious, intense and high quality screenplay. Very engaging and yet stylish entertainer. Camera work and action sequences are Hollywood level making. #AjithKumar sir acting is top notch, @anirudhofficial BGM (sic) #VidaaMuyarchi for me a totally new Tamil movie watching experience. Watch in very good quality theater," a social media user wrote.

"A neat and racy thriller with a blend of emotions and action. Extraordinary performance from Ajith Kumar. Superb music from Anirudh. BLOCKBUSTER (sic)," another user noted.

"#VidaaMuyarchi Review - Was time since something like this came out from a star vehicle. Not much twists or turns or a simple, straight forward narration might be felt as a spoilsport for some, but this one was not meant for that. Except for the remake tag and a wafer thin storyline, this one did strike a chord. And, Welcome back Actor #AjithKumar," a moviegoer commented.

"#Vidaamuyarchi is a strictly mediocre action thriller that has an interesting storyline and some decently executed twists but is narrated in a very slow manner that gets tedious at times! The basic plot line engages with some twists and the director doesn’t deviate much by avoiding commercial elements. However, he fails to narrate it in a racy way which hampers the experience. The film is stylistically shot and production values are good. Anirudh’s music is standard and doesn’t add much to this one. Ajith does well but does not have much room in this one to see the star side of him. Just ok! Rating: 2.5/5," a user named Venky Reviews said.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is centered around a married couple whose trip goes awry when the wife goes missing and the husband embarks on a frantic search.

Made at a budget of around ₹300 crore, the film is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown. Vidaamuyarchi marks the Ajith's comeback to the silver screen after more than 2 years.

Besides Ajith, the film stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Nair in significant roles. Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres worldwide on February 6, a day ahead of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar.

Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar will release in theatres simultaneously on February 7.