scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Box Office
Vidaamuyarchi box office collection Day 4: Ajith starrer eyes ₹100 cr club but falls short of Thunivu’s record

Feedback

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection Day 4: Ajith starrer eyes ₹100 cr club but falls short of Thunivu’s record

The film opened to a strong ₹26 crore on Day 1 (Thursday) but saw a sharp 60% decline on Day 2 (Friday), collecting ₹10.25 crore. However, Vidaamuyarchi bounced back on Day 3 (Saturday) with ₹14.62 crore, a 42.63% improvement from Friday, showcasing positive audience feedback and strong weekend momentum.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
If Vidaamuyarchi maintains its current momentum, it could become the first Tamil film of 2025 to enter the ₹100 crore club worldwide If Vidaamuyarchi maintains its current momentum, it could become the first Tamil film of 2025 to enter the ₹100 crore club worldwide

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi has recorded a total box office collection of ₹51.36 crore over four days, though the Day 4 figure of ₹0.49 crore is based on early estimates and may rise as more data becomes available, as per Sacnilk. 

Final numbers for Day 4 are expected to be significantly higher.

Related Articles

The film opened to a strong ₹26 crore on Day 1 (Thursday) but saw a sharp 60% decline on Day 2 (Friday), collecting ₹10.25 crore. However, Vidaamuyarchi bounced back on Day 3 (Saturday) with ₹14.62 crore, a 42.63% improvement from Friday, showcasing positive audience feedback and strong weekend momentum.

Within its first three days, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India, with Tamil audiences contributing ₹49.7 crore and Telugu audiences adding ₹1.17 crore. Combined with overseas earnings, the worldwide gross stands at over ₹66 crore after three days.

While these numbers are solid, they fall short of Ajith Kumar's previous record-setting opening weekend for Thunivu in 2023, which amassed ₹200.4 crore worldwide. However, Vidaamuyarchi is outperforming recent releases like Loveyapa (₹2.31 crore in 2 days) and Badass Ravikumar (₹4.74 crore in 2 days). Its three-day total also more than doubles the opening day gross of Thandel (₹21.27 crore worldwide).

If Vidaamuyarchi maintains its current momentum, it could become the first Tamil film of 2025 to enter the ₹100 crore club worldwide. However, sustaining its box office run during the weekdays will be critical. Despite the early Day 4 drop, audience appreciation and word-of-mouth indicate potential for long-term success.

Starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi remains one of the year’s most promising Tamil releases so far.

Published on: Feb 09, 2025, 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement