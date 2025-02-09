Vidaamuyarchi box office collection Day 4: Ajith starrer eyes ₹100 cr club but falls short of Thunivu’s record

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi has recorded a total box office collection of ₹51.36 crore over four days, though the Day 4 figure of ₹0.49 crore is based on early estimates and may rise as more data becomes available, as per Sacnilk.

Final numbers for Day 4 are expected to be significantly higher.

The film opened to a strong ₹26 crore on Day 1 (Thursday) but saw a sharp 60% decline on Day 2 (Friday), collecting ₹10.25 crore. However, Vidaamuyarchi bounced back on Day 3 (Saturday) with ₹14.62 crore, a 42.63% improvement from Friday, showcasing positive audience feedback and strong weekend momentum.

Within its first three days, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India, with Tamil audiences contributing ₹49.7 crore and Telugu audiences adding ₹1.17 crore. Combined with overseas earnings, the worldwide gross stands at over ₹66 crore after three days.

While these numbers are solid, they fall short of Ajith Kumar's previous record-setting opening weekend for Thunivu in 2023, which amassed ₹200.4 crore worldwide. However, Vidaamuyarchi is outperforming recent releases like Loveyapa (₹2.31 crore in 2 days) and Badass Ravikumar (₹4.74 crore in 2 days). Its three-day total also more than doubles the opening day gross of Thandel (₹21.27 crore worldwide).

If Vidaamuyarchi maintains its current momentum, it could become the first Tamil film of 2025 to enter the ₹100 crore club worldwide. However, sustaining its box office run during the weekdays will be critical. Despite the early Day 4 drop, audience appreciation and word-of-mouth indicate potential for long-term success.

Starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi remains one of the year’s most promising Tamil releases so far.