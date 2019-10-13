War Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film zooms towards Rs 250 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest offering, action-drama War has surpassed every expectation at the box office. After Super 30, War is Hrithik Roshan's latest superhit film within a matter of months. War's box office collection is evident that the movie is refusing to slow down. While it is currently clashing with Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's new release The Sky Is Pink, War's earnings do not seem to have taken a hit.

War's box office collection is heading towards the much-coveted Rs 250 crore in a matter of days. The movie had made Rs 7.10 crore on Friday, taking the total box office collection of War to Rs 245.95 crore, including the Tamil and Telugu versions. By the end of the weekend, War's earnings are likely to cross Rs 250 crore.

While the box office collections of War have dipped since the first week, it is because the festive holidays are over. Moreover, collections usually dip on the succeeding weeks. However, War's collection on the second Friday is proof that the movie is here for the long run. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's movie saw the 19th highest second Friday collections of all time. It was the fourth highest second Friday in the year. The only movies this year to have recorded a higher second Friday collection are Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal.

Baahubali: The Conclusion holds the record of registering the highest second Friday earnings of all time with Rs 19.8 crore. Dangal and PK with Rs 17.8 crore and Rs 14.5 crore are the second and third movies on the list.

With its current pace, War is likely to become the highest-grosser of the year. It will, however, be challenged by Housefull 4 and Dabangg 3 when they release.

Along with the lead actors War also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Also read: War Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik, Tiger's movie takes both Indian, overseas markets by storm

Also read: War Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Tiger's film surpasses lifetime business of 8 blockbusters of 2019