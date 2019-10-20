War Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film eyes Rs 400 crore globally

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest release, War that has been a raging success globally is now eyeing some really big numbers. In the domestic market, War's box office collection has crossed Rs 290 crore and is inching towards Rs 100 crore in the overseas markets. With such earnings, the film has become the biggest blockbuster of the year.

War's box office collection at the end of Friday stood at Rs 291.05 crore, including the Tamil and Telugu versions. To add to that, the film has made Rs 86.04 crore in overseas markets. As per reports, the film added Rs 6.66 lakh in Australia and Rs 1.74 lakh in New Zealand on Saturday. With earnings of around Rs 378 crore, War is now, hence, aiming for a global box office collection of Rs 400 crore.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's movie looks set for another week, since its biggest competitor, Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 is scheduled to release on the coming Friday. Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer Made in China are also releasing on the same day. All in all, it looks like a good weekend ahead for moviegoers.

War ran almost unopposed for two weeks. While there were releases with big stars, such as Priyanka Chopra's The Sky is Pink and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan, they didn't find much ground against War. While superstar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy gave some tough competition to the film in the Southern states, it could not perform well in the Northern states.

War is also the highest opener of the year with a collection of Rs 51.6 crore. It has also surpassed the year's biggest hit Kabir Singh in its collection so far. The Durga Puja holidays helped War's box office collection reach such heights. The movie is also looking to surpass Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan.

Along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War also features Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

