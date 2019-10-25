War Box Office Collection Day 23: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film remains unstoppable even after 4 weeks

War box office collection: After completing over 20 days at the box office, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has collected around Rs 7 crore (Monday to Thursday) this week. With this, War's total box office earnings has reached Rs 308.75 crore. Film's Hindi version has contributed Rs 293.50 crore to its total collections while its Tamil and Telugu versions have pulled in Rs 15.25 crore. Helmed by Siddarth Anand, War's worldwide collections has surged Rs 457.83 crore.

However, trade analyst believe War's box office business could come to a halt now as three Hindi film -- Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, Taampsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China -- are releasing on the silver screen this week. Among the three, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China are content-driven and mid-range films, while Housefull 4, due to its popular starcast, could be biggest grosser this week.

Meanwhile, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said Siddarth Anand's directorial film would be a franchise like Mission Impossible series, with Hrithik Roshan staying constant. Regionally, War has earned Rs 82.24 crore in Mumabi; Rs 58.84 crore in Delhi/UP circuit; Rs 14.89 crore in Rajasthan; Rs 14.29 crore in West Bengal; Rs 9.13 crore in Bihar circuit; Rs 4.71 crore in Odisha; and Rs 2.74 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Released on October 2, War amassed Rs 53.35 crore on its opening day. On Day 3, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and breached the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone on Day 7. The film had surpassed this year's blockbuster film Kabir Singh in terms of earning after just two weeks.

War revolves around two men -- Khalid and Kabir. Khalid is a RAW agent who is on a mission to hunt down his mentor, Kabir, who has gone rogue. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

