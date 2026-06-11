'Welcome to the Jungle' trailer Twitter review: 'No Uday bhai, no Majnu bhai,' say netizens on Akshay Kumar's upcoming film

The trailer of Welcome to the Jungle, also known as Welcome 3, has been released on YouTube and social media today. As the name suggests, the film is set in a jungle setting and centres around a fake movie project led by Akshay Kumar and a sprawling ensemble cast.

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The 4-minute 10-second trailer shows how a flop actor attempts to revive his career after being cast opposite a famous female star. The later events show the comedy of errors faced by the flop actor and the cast and crew of the fake film mounted on a ₹2,000 crore budget.

Soon after the trailer dropped, netizens were quick to share their takes. The netizens were unhappy with the iconic Welcome characters — Uday bhai (played by Nana Patekar) and Majnu bhai (played by Anil Kapoor) — being conspicuously missing from the trailer.

"Watched WTTJ trailer. What was that? Just a multi-star cast without any story. Classic kill of sequels. No Uday and Majnu bhai in the welcome franchise. Unwanted explosions and noisy scenes. Akshay seems to have lost the comic charm now," a user said.

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A second user wrote, "Epic disaster written on the wall (sic). They can't recover their budget with this cast and with this director. Tropical thunder from Meesho (sic)."

A third user commented, "Leave Welcome Part 1, Even Welcome Back Trailer Is Far Far Better Than #WelcomeToTheJungle Trailer."

Another user said, "It's a turn off your brain film...That's fine but trailer didn’t feel funny/entertaining. Maybe the humour will work better in context of those scenes in the film but not for now. Cast, brand and scale should get that opening though!"

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"It’s a copy of the Hollywood movie Tropic Thunder, following the same storyline but with a different ending. In the original film, they are pretending to be soldiers, and the goons believe they are actual army personnel (sic)," a netizen claimed.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film boasts of a huge ensemble cast. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 26 alongside the James Gunn-directed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Akhil Akkineni-starrer action drama Lenin.