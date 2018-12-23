Zero box office collection prediction Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer set to cross Rs 50 crore-mark

Zero box office collection prediction Day 3: Despite a slow start at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's romantic comedy flick Zero is set to reach the Rs 50-crore milestone by the end of its first weekend. One of the most anticipated releases of 2018, Zero has received lukewarm response from critics for its muddled and hyperbolic plot. It has already seen its business take a downward path in its first two days on the box office, raking in a little above Rs 38 crore by Saturday.

Zero box office collection reached Rs 20.14 crore on its opening day, which slipped to Rs 18.22 crore by the second day. The film has Rs 38.36 crore to show for its box office collection by Day 2.

"Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should've witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO... Decline on Day 2 [vis-a-vis Day 1]: 9.53%... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: 38.36 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter feed.

The Anand L Rai directorial is now under Rs 12 crore to touch the Rs 50 crore. While it is not a long shot, Zero box office collection falls short of what was expected from the first-time combination of Tanu Weds Manu-fame Rai and Shah Rukh Khan. If anything, Zero seems poised to become the second underwhelming performance in quick succession this year after Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

If the film manages to hold its own by the next week, Zero box office collection might get a shot in the arm from Christmas holiday on Tuesday, though.

Notably, Yash-starrer KGF has managed to post earnings close to Zero box office collection so far despite being released on half the number of screens. KGF box office collection has reached Rs 37.21 crore by Saturday, and it has become the fastest Kannada movie to cross $200,000 in the United States.

Zero is the love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan's vertically challenged Bauua Singh, Anushka Sharma's Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder and Katrina Kaif's Babita Kumari. The film also has Sridevi, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Abhay Deol and R Madhavan in special appearances.

