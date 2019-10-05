Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 3: Chiranjeevi's magic helps film make Rs 100 crore

Chiranjeevi's latest film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made Rs 100 crore worldwide in just two days. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office collection entered the much-coveted club effortlessly despite being pitted against Hindi juggernaut War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days after its release on October 2. Superstar Chiranjeevi's brother-in-law Allu Aravind and his son Allu Arjun hosted a bash to celebrate the momentous occasion. Chiranjeeve attended the celebrations along with son Ram Charan, director Surender Reddy, actors Akhil Akkineni, Srikanth Meka and Varun Tej.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office collections come even as the movie clashed with War. While War has also performed exceptionally well in the Northern states, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has dominated the Southern states. Both the movies have struggled in each other's territory.

Stylish star @alluarjun & #AlluAravind garu Hosted a Grand Success Party to family & crew to celebrate the success of #MegastarChiranjeevi's historic Blockbuster #SyeraaNarasimhaReddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who was an 18th century feudal lord from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. He started a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Reddy's mentor in the battle against the Britishers.

The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles. Amit Trivedi and Bajrangi Bhaijaan-famed Julius Packiam has composed the music of Sye Raa Naarsimha Reddy.

