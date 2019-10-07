Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi's film continues its magic

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has emerged as a winner in the international market. In just five days, the film has hit the collection of $2 million in the US. The period drama is also doing well at domestic front as well, and has raked in nearly Rs 20 crore in the Andhra circuit alone. Produced by Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The Chiranjeevi starrer's original version is faring well but the dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions have turned to be a dud at the box office. In Chennai, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's collection is seeing a decline as Hollywood flick Joker and Hindi film War are performing well in the city. Film entertainment tracker Kaushik LM posted: "Oct 2nd releases' Day 5 Chennai city gross,

Joker - Rs 20 lakhs

War - Rs 19 lakhs

Sye Raa - Rs 15 lakhs

5-days city total gross,

Joker - Rs 1.01 crore

War - Rs 1 crore

Sye Raa - Rs 81 lakhs

So far, Joker has collected $95M in the domestic market and film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has almost crossed Rs 150 crore mark. Besides, trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that film War's Telugu and Tamil version collectively has done a business of nearly Rs 7 crore.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy carries a price tag of Rs 300 crore. The film is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy-an 18th century feudal lord-from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, who started a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. In the film, Amitabh Bachhan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor in his battle. The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has mostly received positive reviews. Film critic Ramesh Bala said, "Chiranjeevi breathes fire into Sye Raa's character. Tamanaah makes good impression". The film's music is composed by Amit Trivedi and Bajrangi Bhaijaan-famed Julius Packiam.

