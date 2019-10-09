Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collections Day 7: Chiranjeevi's film collects Rs 185 crore worldwide

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collections: In just a week, Chiranjeevi's historical magnum-opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has collected Rs 185 crore at the worldwide box office. Helmed by Surendra Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released on October 2, along with two other blockbusters -- Hrithik Roshan starrer War and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker. Made on a budget of nearly Rs 200 crore, Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy raked in more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day. With this, the film has become the second-biggest Telugu opener after Baahubali 2.





The Chiranjeevi starrer's original version is faring well but the dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi versions have shown dismal earnings. The total earnings of the film has sailed past Rs 100 crore in Telugu speaking states and is going steady. In the US, the film has made $2.5 million in seven days. Bollywood film War has totally overshadowed the earnings of Sye Raa's Hindi and Tamil versions, whereas Joker has come out as a juggernaut in South. Film War has pulled in Rs 210 crore in last seven days in India and Todd Philips' Joker has collected nearly Rs 30 crore so far.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has mostly received positive reviews. The film is inspired from the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy -- an 18th century feudal lord from Andhra Pradesh, who started a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. In the film, Amitabh Bachhan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor. The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles.

