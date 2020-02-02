Jawani Jaaneman Box Office Collections: Saif Ali Khan's film leaked online, earnings to be affected

Jawani Jaaneman box office latest: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer comedy drama film has been leaked online just a day after its release by piracy site TamilRockers. The group has reportedly leaked HD print of the film online. Recently, the site also leaked the Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Tanhaji, days after its release.

This is not the first time that TamilRockers has leaked a film after its release. Earlier Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak was also leaked online. Last year, films like Dabangg 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Marjaawaan, Dream Girl, Bharat, Kabir Singh also became victims of the piracy site.

The Nitin Kakkar directed film, that hit the theatres on January 31, may see decline in the box office collection due to leak.

The movie, which features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala in important roles, already had a slow start due to the box office success of the Ajay Devgn film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. According to famous film critic Taran Adarsh, Tanhaji has made nearly 250 crore so far.

Also Read: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 22: Ajay Devgn's film surpasses Ranveer Singh's Simmba, rakes in Rs 243 crore

The comedy drama film also faces competition from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Street Dancer 3D, which was released last week.

Talking about the film Jawani Jaaneman, the movie has failed to impress audience and made a slow start at the box office. The film has reportedly earned Rs 3.24 crore on its first day. According to trade analysts, the film is expected to pick up during weekend after the positive reviews.

Also Read: Jawani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's film expected to earn upto Rs 3 crore

While the trailer and the songs of this film created a lot of buzz, the film which released last Friday (January 31, 2020), opened to dull box office response.

The film, which released on 1,550 plus screens- 1,200 screens nationally and 350 screens overseas, has been made on total budget of Rs 40 crore. This is also Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya's first film, who made her Bollywood debut with this film. Her acting in the movie is being liked a lot.

Also Read: Tamilrockers leaks Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior; box office collection likely to be hit

Devgn-starrer Tanhaji is close to overtaking the lifetime box office collection of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Apart from Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan-starrer comedy film will face competition from Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama Panga. Street Dancer 3D earned a total of Rs 56.77 crore whereas Panga earned Rs 21.36 crore till Thursday.

Also Read: TamilRockers leaks Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Rajinikanth's Darbar online