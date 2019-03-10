Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 16: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's film overtakes Ranveer-Alia's Gully Boy

Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal has managed to attract audience attention again on its third Saturday as it collected Rs 2.76 crore at the ticket window. Ajay Devgan-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor starrer adventure comedy film has grossed over Rs 137 crore after a 16-day run at the box office. Interestingly, the film has also surpassed the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy's earnings of Rs 136.36 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, families and kids continue to contribute to ticket sales of the Total Dhamaal. Adarsh The movie has managed to rake in Rs 1.70 crore in its week 3's Friday, thus making a total collection of Rs 137.06 crore at the Indian box office.

#TotalDhamaal witnesses an upward trend on [third] Sat... Families/kids continue to patronise and contribute to ticket sales... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr. Total: â¹ 137.06 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

Earlier, Adarsh in a tweet mentioned that Total Dhamaal's success has proved that director Indra Kumar knows the pulse of the audience as Kumar has delivered a string of hits in his career. By making films like Dil, Beta, Ishq, Masti, Dhamaal and Grand Masti, Kumar has made clear that comedy as his strong suit.

Total Dhamaal was released on January 22, 2019, and made Rs 16.50 crore in the very first day. The film grossed Rs 62.40 crore in its first weekend and Rs 18.47 crore in the second weekend. The film also features the usual cast of the Dhamaal series - Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sanjay Mishra along with Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

