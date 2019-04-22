Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu's Andhadhun makes over Rs 300 crore in China; far surpasses India earnings

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu-Radhika Apte-starrer Andhadhun's earnings in China has far surpassed its Indian box office collections. The thriller-drama has crossed Rs 300 crore in China so far, while it had made Rs 95.63 crore in India.

At present, Andhadhun's earnings in China stand at $43.45 million (Rs 303.36 crore) and has become the third-highest grossing Hindi language film after Dangal and Secret Superstar in China, reported movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.





#AndhaDhun crosses â¹ 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [â¹ 303.36 cr]. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

The top-5 Hindi language films in China so far are: Dangal, Secret Superstar, Andhadhun, Bajranji Bhaijan and Hindi Medium, respectively, mentioned Taran Adarsh.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun, which released early this month in China as The Piano Player is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his dark films such as Ek Hasina Thi and Badlapur.

"I am delighted that the approach of picking unusual stories stands rewarded not only in India and diaspora market but with a completely new market and audience in China. An Indian film has exceeded Hollywood tent-poles like "Shazam!," Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios told PTI.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Andhadhun is making India proud and I'm delighted to contribute in this huge cinematic moment for India. It feels great to be appreciated for your hard work not just in India but also in China." "The people of the country has loved our devilishly clever thriller directed by one of India's finest filmmakers Sriram Raghavan and the credit goes to him for his vision to redefine the thriller genre," he further added.

Andhadhun was released last year in October in India. The film was highly-praised by both critics and moviegoers.

The film, features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles. Andhadhun is a suspense drama which revolves around a piano player (Ayushmann Khurrana) who unwillingly gets embroiled in the murder of a yesteryear actor.