Keerthy Suresh's Penguin leaked online on TamilRockers, other torrent sites

Bollywood actress Keerthy Suresh's latest film has been leaked online. The film titled 'Penguin' released today, June 19 on Amazon Prime but it is already available on pirate sites like TamilRockers, Filmyzilla. Free viewing links of the web series are already floating around on the social media platform Telegram.

The film was originally expected to release in theatres but because of the coronavirus pandemic and theatres being shut indefinitely, the producers had decided to release it on OTT platforms, as per reports. A few hours after the film's release on Amazon Prime, Penguin had been leaked on TamilRockers and other torrent sites.

The film is available on pirate sites in 1080p HD, 480p and 720p video quality. Camera-rip versions of the film can also be found online.

Though the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, it had become very popular on torrent sites. Penguin is just the latest victim in a long list of films which have become victim to online piracy.

Online piracy has been on an all-time high for the past few months because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports

Penguin is a mystery thriller film which was shot simultaneously in Tamil as well as Telugu. The film marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. Popular film director Karthik Subbaraj serves as a producer for the film.

