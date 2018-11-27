2.0 box office collections: Rajinikanth's film looks set to break records of Baahubali 2, Kabali

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is set to hit the screens in the next couple of days on 29 November. With a massive budget of over Rs 500 crore, 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film is also the first Indian sci-fi action film to be shot entirely in 3D. The movie will release in 15 languages in dubbed versions.

According to trade experts, the movie is expected to break different records of films such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kabali and Thugs of Hindostan at the box office.

As per trade analyst Akshaye Rathi, 2.0's box office collection may cross Rs 70 crore in India on its first day and Rs 100 crore worldwide, reports Zee business. If Akshaye's prediction comes true then 2.0 will surpass the opening-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir's movie had earned Rs 50.75 crore on its opening day.

2.0, with a huge screen count of 10,000 globally, will also break Baahubali 2's record of release in 9,000 screens. 2.0 will get around 32,000 to 33,000 shows across India. The first show of the movie will start as early as 4 a.m. in several cities.

Ramesh also tweeted that 2.0 is on its way to break another record. The movie will release in 140 cinemas in Malaysia. This would shatter the record of Rajinikanth's another superhit Kabali, which had released on 130 screens in Malaysia. Ramesh had previously mentioned that 2.0 have already collected around Rs 120 crore in its pre-bookings.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who plays the villain in 2.0 said that the film carries a 'social message.' The actor said that "there is a moment in the story that emphasises on the other living creatures on planet earth. It says that the planet not only belongs to the human race but also animals and birds. Though animals and plants cannot raise their voice against human beings, they have the right to live. So, do not spoil mother nature." "I was impressed by the concept and wondered why nobody had explored the subject so far," he added.

In the recent past, Akshay Kumar has done several movies with social messages including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan. British actress Amy Jackson, who stars alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in 2.0, took to Instagram to share a behind the scene video of a stunt sequence for the movie.

She posted, "Before we started filming for 2.0, some of the best action choreographers flew into to Chennai to begin stunt prep. This is from our first practice session! We shot everything in slo-mo so we could see my mistakes and work out the timings for the ropes before we shot the real thing."

The behind the scenes video has received over 180k likes on Instagram and is going viral on social media.

(Edited By Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Rajinikanth fans celebrate 2.0 release with 69 feet cut-out of Thalaivar, prayers at temple

Also Read: Rajinikanth's 2.0 inches closer to recovering production cost even before release

Also Read: Rajinikanth's 2.0 breaks Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's this record even before its release!