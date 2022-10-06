Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ releases on Netflix

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been released on streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday late night. The development was confirmed by the streaming giant in an Instagram post. Netflix said in its post, “Keep your golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!”

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the first Bollywood films to follow the two-month waiting period for an OTT release. The Advait Chandan-directorial was released in theatres on August 11.

Laal Singh Chaddha box office

The movie was a dud at the box office and collected around Rs 60 crore in its lifetime run. It joined the league of Bollywood movies like Attack: Part 1, Anek, Dhaakad, Samrat Prithviraj, Liger, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Raksha Bandhan and Dobaara that sank without a trace at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha news

As per media reports, Aamir Khan was expecting a streaming rights deal with Netflix worth around Rs 150 crore. The streaming platform went ahead and approved a streaming deal of Rs 80-90 crore.

There were also reports of Khan deciding to forgo his fee for the film after it tanked at the box office. Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama quoted a source and said that since Aamir has decided to absorb the loss himself, producer will lose less money.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is centred around Aamir’s character Laal across different points of his life. It follows Laal's adventures as he gets selected in the Indian Army.

The Advait Chandan film is an official adaptation of the Oscar winning film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in lead roles. It has been adapted into Hindi by National Award winning actor Atul Kulkarni. It features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni, Mona Singh and Manav Vij in significant roles. Ahmad Ibn Umar and Hafsa Ashraf are seen essaying the roles of younger Laal and Roop respectively. The Aamir Khan film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Kamini Kaushal in cameo roles.

