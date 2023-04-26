Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Deepa Malik attend National Conclave on Mann ki Baat @ 100 

Laal Singh Chaddha and PK actor Aamir Khan, Mohra actor Raveena Tandon and para-athlete Deepa Malik were among those who attended the National Conclave on Mann ki Baat @ 100 held in Delhi on Wednesday. The event took place ahead of the 100th episode of the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to be broadcast on April 30.

Aamir Khan hailed Mann ki Baat as an "important piece of communication" through which the Prime Minister interacts with citizens. The actor, director and producer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts and giving suggestions".

He added: "That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you're looking at, how you're seeing the future, how you want to support in that. It's an important communication that happens in Mann ki Baat". He also participated in a panel discussion titled 'Awahan Se Jan Andolan'.

Furthermore, Deepa Malik said on the sidelines of the event that Prime Minister Modi will back you if you contribute towards the development of the nation. Malik said: "It is not essential to become an engineer. Whatever field you choose, if you excel in or contribute to the development of the nation then PM Modi will be there to appreciate you".

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur was the guest of honour at the event.

Besides celebrities, the event was also attended by citizens whose names have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in the previous episodes of Mann ki Baat. These include people who have worked in fields like environment protection, and promoting traditional art, culture and crafts.

Those who helped India tide through COVID-19 times, those who are supporting disadvantaged citizens, and those who provided creative solutions to challenges faced by the society were also invited.

