'Bet it stinks of curry...': Andrew Tate sneers at Diljit Dosanjh’s fan gift, backlash explodes

British-American influencer Andrew Tate is again under fire for a racist comment on Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh’s act of generosity.

During Dosanjh's 2024 India Tour, he shared a touching moment with a fan in Delhi, gifting her his jacket on stage as her husband looked on.

However, Tate, known for his incendiary social media presence, reacted by posting a slur, “Bet it stinks of curry,” sparking immediate backlash online.

Tate, who gained initial fame in 2016 after a short-lived stint on the British reality show Big Brother—from which he was removed when a video surfaced allegedly showing him assaulting a woman—has become notorious for controversy.

He dismissed the video as “edited” and denied the accusations. However, his troubling behavior has continued, and he now faces serious legal charges. In Romania, he awaits trial on allegations of rape and human trafficking, having spent last year on house arrest for allegedly forming an organized crime group to exploit women.

Men used to go to war.. now they’re shedding tears of joy because their wife got someone else’s used jacket. 🥴pic.twitter.com/Jn5QA7T8Ma — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) October 28, 2024

Though no longer under house arrest, Tate remains under movement restrictions. His brother Tristan and two associates are also charged, though all have denied wrongdoing.

Social media erupted in response to Tate’s recent slur. A user shot back, “Still smells better than sexual misconduct,” while another questioned, “Which is worse? A pedo or currified jacket?” The timing of Tate’s remark couldn’t be more ironic, as he battles allegations that could lead to over a decade in prison if convicted.

This latest episode follows a recent online spat with Indian-American doctor Kirti Patel, where Tate, posting shirtless, declared he avoided “vaccinated women.” Patel responded critically, prompting Tate to attack her appearance in a series of tweets.