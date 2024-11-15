No kids on stage, no songs about drugs: Telangana’s directive to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Hyderabad concert

Diljit Dosanjh concert: Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has issued a notice to the singer. The government has asked Dosanjh to avoid performing songs that mention alcohol, drugs or violence.

The notice was issued to the organisers of the concert in Hyderabad on November 15. The notice prevented the use of children on stage due to health concerns about high sound levels that could exceed safe limits for children under WHO guidelines. It explicitly stated that the organisers should not “use” children on the stage. According to WHO, children under 13 should not be exposed to sound level above 120 db.

Diljit Dosanjh has also been asked to not perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence, citing previous instances where he performed such songs.

Diljit’s Hyderabad concert is part of this Dil-Luminati Tour to 11 cities across India. Hyderabad is his third concert after Delhi and Jaipur.

The notice was based on a representation from a resident of Chandigarh, and issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy. The representation, submitted with video evidence, said that Diljit Dosanjh had already sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence during a live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently in Hyderabad, visited the historic Charminar and offered prayers at a temple and Gurudwara in the city.

