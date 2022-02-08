Academy Awards 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations; check full list

The 94th Academy Awards, famously known as Oscars, on Tuesday announced the nominations for its upcoming award ceremony. The list saw Netflix's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" leading the field of this year's contenders, landing 12 nominations, including one for the prestigious best picture trophy.



The categories announced included Best Movie, Best Actor(Male and Female) in Lead, Best Direction, Best International Feature film, etc.



"Power of the Dog" will compete for the top prize with science-fiction epic "Dune," which scored 10 nominations; drama "Belfast," about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film "CODA;" and "Don't Look Up," an allegory about climate change.



Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama "Drive My Car," "King Richard," about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story "Licorice Pizza;" thriller "Nightmare Alley;" and Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story."



Oscar Nominations: Full List



Best picture: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog”; “West Side Story.”



Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”



Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”



Original screenplay: “Licorice Pizza”; “Belfast”; “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard”; “The Worst Person in the World.”



Adapted screenplay: “The Power of the Dog”; “The Lost Daughter”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “Drive My Car.”



Best supporting actor: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos.”



Best supporting actress: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”; Judi Dench, “Belfast.”



Costume design: “Cruella”; “Cyrano”; “Dune”; “Nightmare Alley”; “West Side Story.”



Film editing: “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “tick, tick ... BOOM!”; “The Power of the Dog.”



Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”; “Flee”; “Attica”; “Ascension”; “Writing With Fire.”



Original song: “Be Alive” from “King Richard”; “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”; “Down to Joy” from “Belfast”; “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”; “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”



Best international film: “Drive My Car,” Japan; “Flee,” Denmark; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway; “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan.



Best animated feature: “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”; “Raya and the Last Dragon.”



The Oscar winners will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Tesla wants workers from China and market of India; not possible, says govt

Also Read: Bharti Airtel board approves raising up to Rs 7,500 cr via debt instruments